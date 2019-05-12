Grace Wathan

September 11, 1921-May 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Grace Wathan, 97, of Davenport, formerly of Durant, passed away, May 10, 2019 at the Kahl Home.

There will be no services. The Runge Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Grace was born on September 11, 1921 in Muscatine County, Iowa, the daughter of Arnold and Vera (Kautz) Petersen. She was united in marriage to Cecil Wathan on November 1, 1941. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1985.

Grace was a teacher in a one room school house and later a substitute teacher at other schools. In her younger years her pride and joy was tending to her home and preparing scrumptious meals and pies for the farmhands on the family farm. She enjoyed spending time in her flower garden and taking herself shopping. Above all else she loved children. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and any other little one that might stop by.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter Ann Nordeen, Apache Junction, AZ; son Joe Wathan, Durant; 6 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and sister Janet (Don) Duncan, Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Don Wathan, and siblings Floyd Petersen and Eunice Fahy.