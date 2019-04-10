Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the River Catholic Church
LeClaire, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the River Catholic Church
LeClaire, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Cripple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Hill Cripple


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Hill Cripple Obituary

Gregory Hill Cripple

August 17, 1951-April 8, 2019

BETTENDORF-Gregory Hill Cripple, 67, of Bettendorf, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, surrounded by family.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to The MSA Coalition or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Born August 17, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Greg was the son of Joseph and Margaret (Hill) Cripple. Greg graduated from the University of Iowa in 1974 with a Master's in Education. On June 15, 1974 in Dubuque, Iowa, he married Sylvia Neuhoff. Greg worked as a human resource manger for Deere & Company, retiring in 2012.

Greg was a man of many hobbies enjoying life's adventures including: community theatre, water and snow skiing, traveling, scuba diving, running, and bicycling. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fine wines, and a dog lover. Greg was the ultimate family man, cherishing his time spent with his grandchildren. Greg donated a nine-foot statue of an eagle carved out of wood to the City of Davenport, for others to enjoy at Oneida Landing.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sylvia; daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Stephen Bauer of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kristen and Gregory Bauer of Bettendorf, and Lindsay and Lyle Andersen of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Spencer, Zachary, Olivia, Isaac, Jillian, and Charlie.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Maria Andersen.

Condolences may be made to Greg's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now