Gregory K. Wierenga
April 11, 1955-April 10, 2020
MOLINE-Gregory K. Wierenga passed away at home, surrounded by loving family, on April 10, 2020, one day before his 65th birthday, after a lengthy battle with IPF, a lung disease. Greg graduated from Moline High School in Moline, Illinois; attained a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1978; and earned a Master of Business Administration degree with a perfect 4.0 gpa, from St. Ambrose University in 2001. He married Dianne Nelson on August 6, 1977, and they enjoyed many fun anniversary trips through the years.
Greg spent the majority of his career as a project manager at the Rock Island Arsenal, and after being a part of the Hydra 70 rocket team, was forever after known as our favorite "rocket scientist". After retirement in 2011 he and his family moved to California to be close to his grandchildren, with whom he always had a special bond. He served many years in various volunteer positions at First United Presbyterian Church in Moline, Illinois, including serving as an Elder of the church. He is also a past president of the Illinois Quad Cities Rotary Club, as well as being a Paul Harris Fellow. Greg was multi-talented, and spent countless hours building things, fixing everything that ever broke, and remodeling various homes. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and camping, and in 2007 completed a half marathon in South Dakota. His artistic side surfaced in many ways – as a very creative chef at home, producing various paintings and sketches, doing caricatures of co-workers who were retiring, and creating a sarcastic cartoon character, Preppy the Alligator. This resulted in his proverbial 15 minutes of fame, when Preppy was featured in several local newspapers and TV news spots. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and may have been the original inventor of the Dad Joke.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughters Sarah (Steve) Mahieu, Nicole Wierenga, and Melissa Wierenga; Grandchildren Kaiya Mahieu and Aidan Mahieu; mother Joan Wierenga; brother Jeff (Becky) Wierenga; sister Rebecca Hearne; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, along with their families. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Wierenga, and like his father, is greatly missed by many.
Due to shelter in place orders, informal memorial celebration of life services will be held at a later time, both in the Sacramento, California area and in the Illinois Quad Cities.