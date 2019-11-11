|
|
Gregory Scott "Newt" Parrish
April 27, 1959-November 10, 2019
DAVENPORT-Gregory Scott "Newt" Parrish, 60, of Davenport, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Animal Shelter.
Newt was born April 27, 1959 in Davenport, the son of Frank and Beverly (Saunders) Parrish. He worked for Nichols Aluminum and Hon Industries. Newt enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, and fishing and hunting. Newt was a generous, kind, happy and laid-back guy, always willing to help anyone in need.
Those left to honor his memory include his son, Jonathan Parrish of Davenport; brother, Chuck Parrish of Dothan, Alabama; grandson, Josiah Canaday; his best pal for 57 years, Don Coble; his former wife, Tina Parrish; and his canine companion, Alvin.
Newt was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be made to Newt's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019