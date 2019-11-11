Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Parrish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Scott (Newt) Parrish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Scott (Newt) Parrish Obituary

Gregory Scott "Newt" Parrish

April 27, 1959-November 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Gregory Scott "Newt" Parrish, 60, of Davenport, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Animal Shelter.

Newt was born April 27, 1959 in Davenport, the son of Frank and Beverly (Saunders) Parrish. He worked for Nichols Aluminum and Hon Industries. Newt enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, and fishing and hunting. Newt was a generous, kind, happy and laid-back guy, always willing to help anyone in need.

Those left to honor his memory include his son, Jonathan Parrish of Davenport; brother, Chuck Parrish of Dothan, Alabama; grandson, Josiah Canaday; his best pal for 57 years, Don Coble; his former wife, Tina Parrish; and his canine companion, Alvin.

Newt was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be made to Newt's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -