Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Grover Gerald "Jerry" Stevens


1943 - 2019
Grover Gerald "Jerry" Stevens Obituary

Grover Gerald "Jerry" Stevens

May 11, 1943-October 7, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Grover Gerald "Jerry" Stevens, 76, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter No. 299. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will established at a later date.

Grover was born May 11, 1943 in Man, West Virginia, a son of Ernest and Margaret (Brown) Stevens. He married Linda Crawford and Beverly Delles, later he married Connie Manes on January 27, 1996. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2013. Jerry was a self-employed home improvement contractor. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Stevens was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.

Survivors include daughters Cheryl Piersall and Kelly (Randy) Bishop, sons Charlie Stevens and family, Robert Manes, Troy (Anna) Manes, and Craig Adams, grandsons Shaine (Jennifer) Mier, Bryant Piersall, granddaughters Cassidy Piersall, Lanna Manes, and Abigail Manes. Grover left behind many great friends that he called family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Connie; ex-wife, Beverly Stevens; brother, Joseph Stevens. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
