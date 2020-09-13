H Thomas Andrew Willard, D.O.

July 6, 1955-September 3, 2020

DAVENPORT - H Thomas Andrew Willard, D.O., retired family practice physician, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Fort Worth TX from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was 65 years old.

He was born July 6, 1955, in Kirksville MO and raised in Davenport IA. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1977, after also attending the University of Notre Dame. He completed pre-med and earned his Doctor of Osteopathy degree at the University of North Texas. After practicing emergency medicine, he opened his own practice in family medicine in Fort Worth in 1994. He was known as a brilliant diagnostician and empathetic listener devoted to his patients. In 2006, he was named one of the top 25 physicians by Fort Worth Magazine.

His parents and sisters adored him their entire lives. He was such a funny, quirky, often irreverent guy. He loved his kids, his sisters, his parents, and his many dogs. He loved playing chess, cribbage, and backgammon, running, playing basketball, eating donuts and pizza, drinking tequila and Veuve Clicquot, traveling (Europe, Iran, and much of the US), fine dining, and helping his patients. Tommy was down to earth and kind.

The long goodbye of dementia is hard on everyone, but with his fantastic brain it must have been particularly difficult. However, he never forgot who we were and would smile and enjoy a shake and fries or onion rings whenever we could visit. If there is anything he would want, it would be for us all to take a shot of tequila and remember impermanence as he knew the nature of life and accepted this truth.

He is survived by his two children Andrew and Natalie Willard, sisters Laurie Willard, Jane Willard (Mick Jost), Ann Willard (Jeff Bratt), and Deanett Dennis-Holley, nieces Andrea Willard , Leela Willard, and Saura Jost, and great nephew Jaire Johnson as well as many beloved cousins. He will be remembered by many close friends, most particularly, David Struckman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma L (Hattel) Willard and Ralph L Willard, DO.

Services are pending due to the pandemic.