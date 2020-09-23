Hans Rainer Staack

June 28, 1937-September 16, 2020

VENICE, FL-Hans Rainer Staack passed on September 16, 2020 in Venice, FL. He was born on June 28, 1937 to Heinrich and Marianne in Zeven, Germany. Hans came to the United States at the age of 19. He worked as a painter for Troxell Painting in Davenport, Iowa. Upon retiring, Hans relocated to Venice, FL.

Hans loved swimming, reading, walking on the beach, and was very proud of his German Heritage. He enjoyed glorious solitude and liked to be alone with his thoughts. Hans cherished his time spent with his family. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his son Kurt Staack. He is survived by his sons Ron Staack (Laura) and Todd Staack (Debbie), daughter Denise McNamee, former son-in-law Chick McNamee, sister Beate Steenbock, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, former wives Christa Staack and Donna Ragan, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation.

