|
|
Harold "Tod" Alan Swick
April 18, 2020
TIPTON-Harold "Tod" Alan Swick, 73, of Tipton, lost his battle with cancer and entered eternity on Saturday, April 18, 2020 while at home and with family by his side. A private burial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Tipton Masonic Cemetery, Tipton, IA. Tod's wishes were that Richard Peck, Leon Carpenter, Ron Braddock, Dennis Rourke, Robert "Joe" Howe and Wally Moeller serve as his pallbearers and that Bob Peck and Gary Witmer are listed as honorary pallbearers; however, due to the current COVID virus restrictions, his pallbearers are being mentioned by name only. In lieu of flowers and in Tod's memory, the family has set up three memorial funds 1) Iowa City Hospice, 2) American Legion and 3) VFW Post 2537. The family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed to the following address: Harold Swick Memorial Fund, 615 West 5th Street, Tipton, Iowa 52772. A celebration of Life ceremony will be determined at a later date. All updated service information will be posted on the same website where you are invited to read his complete obituary and share online condolences- www.fryfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 21, 2020