Harold Bell

August 4, 1937-April 2, 2019

DAVENPORT- Private family funeral services for Harold Bell, 81, of Davenport, will be at a later date at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Harold passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home in Davenport.

Harold Bell was born on August 4, 1937 in Davenport, the son of John and Lulu (Settles) Bell. He married Nancy Stark on September 22, 1958 in Davenport. He worked as a millwright and an independent contractor. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of Davenport, children; Christopher (Jennifer) Bell of Orion, IL, Kirk (Kimberly) Bell of Davenport, IA, Rebecca Bell of Davenport, Ross (Erin) Bell of Madrid, IA, Corey Bell of Davenport, IA, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 4 great great-grandchildren, a great-grandson due in May and a special family member, Marilyn Salter of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Memorials may be directed to or the family.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.