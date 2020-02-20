|
|
Harold "Red" Bernard David Jr.
February 17, 2020
TIPTON-Harold "Red" Bernard David, Jr., 77, of Tipton, passed away at 1:24 am on Wednesday, February 17, 2020 in the Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 21 at 10:30 am, Fry Funeral Home, Tipton with burial to follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Fry's. A general memorial fund has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 20, 2020