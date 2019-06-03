Harold Cutkomp February 13, 1951-June 1, 2019 DAVENPORT-Harold W. Cutkomp, 68, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. All funeral services will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. A visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6th. A service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 12:00 p.m. Per Harold's wishes, those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite Harleyotorcycle attire. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Harold was born on February 13, 1951 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Harold and Mary (Delcourt) Parks Sr. Following his graduation from United Township High School, he served as a helicopter mechanic with the Crusaders 187th Assault Helicopter Company in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1972. On May 27, 1988 he married Barbara A. Seibel in Davenport, Iowa. Harold worked as a diesel mechanic at Republic Services in Bettendorf until his retirement in 2017. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his children and grandchildren over the years. He was an avid motorcyclist throughout his life and had a love for building model airplanes/ helicopters, and traveling with his wife and family. Harold had an amazing sense of humor and was a fantastic teller of the stories of his life experiences. He was known for his kind and compassionate heart. Harold loved his seven children and was a very proud grandfather. Most importantly, Harold always made sure there was no doubt in how much he adored and cherished his wife Barb. Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Barbara Cutkomp of Davenport, Iowa; mother, Mary Cutkomp of Rock Island, Illinois; children, Michael Seibel of Bettendorf, Harold Cutkomp Jr. of Daytona Beach, Florida, Brandon (Dawn) Cutkomp of Palm Coast, Florida, Jennifer (Samuel) Foley of Davenport, Iowa, Christopher (Krystal) Cutkomp of Savannah, Georgia, Desiree Cutkomp of Davenport, Iowa and Glen Eaton of Davenport, Iowa; sisters, Carol (Kent) Rathjen of Coal Valley, Illinois, Sheryl (Jeff) Tutsch of Davenport, Iowa, Fawn (Rick) Aldridge of St. Augustine, Illinois; brother, Darrel Cutkomp of East Moline, Illinois; 17 grandchildren, Brandon (Brittney) Beaver, Matthew Seibel, Andrew Cutkomp, Alexander Cutkomp, Savannah Turcotte, Kayla Grude, Braydon Cutkomp, Benjamin Foley, Cameron Foley, Dane Foley, Cora Cutkomp, Korynne Cutkomp, Seryanna Cutkomp, Elijah Payne, Josiah Payne, Princeton Cutkomp, and Alivia Eaton. He was preceded in death by his father, a brother, Feryl Cutkomp Jr., and a sister-in-law, Sue Cutkomp. Online condolences may be shared with Harold's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.