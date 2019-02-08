Harold E. McCullough

BUFFALO-Harold E. McCullough, 81, lifetime resident of Buffalo, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Senior Star in Davenport. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 9, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 404 4th Street, Buffalo, IA. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-7 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or the Scott County Humane Society.

Harold was born in 1937 in Buffalo, Iowa to Thomas and Frances McCullough. He married Ruby Irene Berryhill on May 10, 1958 in Davenport. Harold worked as a Material Specialist/ Department Head, (District 6), at the Iowa Department of Transportation, for 44 years, retiring in May 1999. During his life he served as mayor of Buffalo, volunteered at the Buffalo fire department and was past president of the Calvary Lutheran Church council. He coached youth baseball for 20 years, loved travelling, especially to South Dakota and Pigeon Forge, TN. He was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Elvis. He loved his dog Max.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby; sons William (Peggy) McCullough of Davenport, Michael (Beth) McCullough of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Steven (Beth) McCullough of West Des Moines, IA and Matthew (Michelle) McCullough of Davenport; 13 Grandchildren, Sean, Caitlin, Sarah, Jonathan, Dyllan, Dalton, Benjamin, Ryan, Rachel, Abby, Keegan, Jenna and Grace and 1 great grandson Owen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Marie McCullough, brother Fredrick McCullough and sisters: Mildred Niles and Gladys Mosier

