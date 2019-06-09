Harold E. Rayburn

April 24, 1933-March 8, 2019

BELLEVUE, WA- The family of Harold E. Rayburn is hosting a memorial service and celebration of his life on Saturday June 15th at 1:30pm at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Davenport, Iowa. All are welcome. Mr. Rayburn passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, at age 85 in Bellevue, WA.

Harold was born on April 24, 1933 in Springfield, IL to Hubert and Ivy (Koch) Rayburn. He was a graduate of Davenport High School and Bradley University.

Mr. Rayburn was the CEO of WG Block Co for nearly 40 years. He was actively involved in community organizations, including; Davenport Chamber of Commerce, Davenport Museum of Art (Figge Art Museum), University of Iowa Museum of Art, St Peter's Episcopal Church, Davenport Kiwanis, Davenport Rotary, Scott County Landfill Commission and the Riverboat Development Authority.

Harold was also an avid collector of art, lending and donating several works to regional museums. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved spending time with his family. He was known for his inquiring mind, kind spirit and great generosity.

Mr. Rayburn is survived by his wife Pat, son Chris Rayburn (Mary) of Davenport, IA, daughter Julia (Mrs. Randall) McClure of Bellevue, WA, son Tim Rayburn (Courtney) of Kirkland, WA, eight grandchildren and his sister Jo Ann Smysor of Davenport.

A full obituary can be found under his name at www.legacy.com. Donations in his honor may be made to the Figge Art Museum.