Harold "Gene" Evans

January 13, 1936-May 6, 2019

MILAN-Harold "Gene" Evans, 83, a resident of Milan, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.

A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Island. Private family burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at church on Friday. Memorials may be made to the . Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family.

Gene was born January 13, 1936 in Rush, Kentucky, the son of Enoch "Bud" and Grace (Coleman) Evans. He served his country in the United States Army from 1954 – 1960. He was united in marriage to Loretta Clark in 1958 in Grayson, Kentucky. He later married Jean Till in 1976 in Galesburg, Illinois.

Gene worked for Caterpillar as a shippingeceiving clerk. He enjoyed gardening, listening to blue grass music, birdwatching, hunting mushrooms, and spending time outdoors. Gene cherished his time spent with his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jean; children, Mona (Brent) Adams of LeClaire, Geena (Steve) Licata of Cincinnati, Ohio; step children Renee (Bill) Wetteland of Milan, Terry (Mandy) Till of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Vincent, Jennifer, and Derek Licata, Nicole (Joe) Perez, Ashley (Kyle) Adams-Moon; step-grandchildren Mallory Till, Sage and Seth Wetteland; great-grandson, Knox Perez; brother, David Evans of Ashland, Kentucky; and a sister, Doris Enyart.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

