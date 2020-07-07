Harold J. Campbell

January 1, 1936-July 4, 2020

BETTENDORF-Harold J. Campbell, 84, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Bickford Cottage in Davenport, Iowa following an extended illness.

Private family services will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born on January 1, 1936 in Centerville, Iowa, the son of James Tilmont and Mildred (Polich) Campbell and graduated from Moline High School in 1954. On August 25, 1956, he was united in marriage to Velma I. Sullivan in Bettendorf.

Harold worked at Alcoa in Riverdale, Iowa in the roll shop until retiring in 1998 after many years of service.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and bike riding. He was an avid fan watching and supporting his grandchildren in playing baseball. He also loved breakfast with his buddies at the Argo Corner and at McDonalds in LeClaire. Harold never met a stranger in in younger years, was always helping others.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 63 years, Velma; his daughter & son-in-law, Joy & Rich Peek of Blue Grass, Iowa; his sons, Jay Campbell of Davenport, Bruce Campbell of Rock Island and Chris Campbell of Hayward, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, Brad and Sarah Peek; his sisters, Joyce Sederquist and Theda McManus, both of Rock Island and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dick Campbell; his sister, Theresa Strayhall; and his grandsons, T.J. Campbell and Brandon Peek.