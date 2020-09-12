1/2
Harold L. Seitz
Harold L. Seitz

April 7, 1919- September 8, 2020

SILVIS-Harold L. Seitz, 101, of Silvis, IL, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Harold was born April 7, 1919, in Moline, IL, the son of Jess and Ida (Bridges) Seitz. He married Violet Krieger April 27, 1941, in Palmyra, MO. She passed away August 17, 2011. He served in the Army Air Corp during WWII, where he flew over 35 missions as a nose gunner on a B-24. In his earlier years he had worked for the Post Office. He later worked and retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. Survivors include his children, Andrea "Andy" (Larry) Gull, East Moline, IL, Jay Seitz (Gary West) Grand Isle, VT, and Gary (Jacalyn) Seitz, Springfield, IL; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Mike Hoffman; granddaughter, Wendy Thompson; siblings, Lorene (Albert) Dussliere and Ival (Catherine) Seitz; and his special friend, Totoo Pinto. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Honor Flight. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

