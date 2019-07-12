Harold S. Hodson

October 25, 1951-July 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Harold Steven Hodson, 67, of Davenport, IA passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Per his wishes he will be cremated. Gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Harold was born on October 25, 1951 to Harold F. and Libby (Havel) Hodson in Davenport. He was a graduate from West High School and went on to serve proudly as a mechanic on turbine generators in the U.S. Air Force for over eight years. He did three tours serving in places such as Japan, Thailand and the Philippines. He later worked at CAT and then Tyson Foods in Missouri as a mechanic until he retired.

Harold was always helping others and loved spending time with his family, especially at Thanksgiving, Christmas and cookouts. He enjoyed cooking and making his squirrel gravy. Harold also liked to go fishing and in his younger years he also liked to hunt.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Judy (Jeff) Lang, Shirley (Verlyn) Keeney, Suzanne (Terry) Cummers, Barbara (Rick) Shaw, Rex (Edelgard) Hodson, Michelle (Basil) Cirillo, Kevin (Shelly) Hodson, Dawn (Scott) Hann, Lorie (Randy) Weiland, Dorie (Fred) Hansell and Julie (John) Oliger; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Pearsal.