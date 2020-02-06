|
Harriet B. Kipling
February 2, 2020
SARASOTA, FL-Harriet B. Kipling, 83, of Sarasota, Florida beloved wife of Jay Kipling who preceded her in death, died February 2, 2020 in Sarasota. Harriet was a devoted teacher and taught at Davenport Central High School in Davenport, Iowa. She retired to Sarasota where she resided in Carlyle Community in Palm Aire for twenty one years. She served her community by volunteering on many committees in addition to being a loyal board member. Harriet displayed her love for all in many ways, but it was obviously displayed with her beloved beagle Dora. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the Florida sunshine all the while embracing life. Join us in celebrating her life at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday February 8, 2020. A Visitation is scheduled from 10-11 and service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Harriet to the Big Cat Habitat at bigcathabitat.org.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 6, 2020