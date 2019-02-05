Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Harry Masterson
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ridgecrest's Koning Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridgecrest's Koning Chapel
Harry A. Masterson


Harry A. Masterson Obituary

Harry A. Masterson

December 30, 1915-February 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Harry A. Masterson, 103, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary, with an additional visitation one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be held at Ridgecrest's Koning Chapel at 11:00 am on Friday, February 8, 2019. Internment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport, or Ridgecrest Village. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Harry Masterson was born December 30, 1915 in Donahue, Iowa the son of Leo Nelson and Ardena (Denker) Masterson. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1934. He married Evelyn Teresa Kuhlmeier at St. Joseph's Church Rectory on January 21, 1940. Evelyn gave birth to six children: Carol, Bernard, Donald, Terry, Ruth and David. Evelyn preceded Harry in death on April 2. 1986. Harry later married Alice Stout on Valentines Day, February 14, 1988, at Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Alice preceded him in death on October 9, 2014.

Harry had served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at the Solon , Iowa Camp, in the Army as a medic, and was employed at Hickey Brothers Cigar Store and Restaurant, Davenport; the Greyhound Bus Terminal Restaurant, Davenport; the Rock Island Arsenal Post Restaurant; ARA Vending at the J.I. Case Plant, Bettendorf, and Red Jacket Pump Company, Davenport.

Harry enjoyed studying the Bible, woodworking, working crossword puzzles, listening to all kinds of music (especially big band music), playing cribbage, attending family gatherings, playing and watching golf, and going out for dinner with his kids and grandchildren. He had the privilege of taking the 16th Honor Flight, and throwing out the first pitch at the River Bandits baseball game at the age of 100.

Those left to honor Harry's memory include his sister, Rosalie Ellen Petersen of Grimes, Iowa; children: Carol (Harold) Zindel, Davenport; Bernard, Davenport; Donald (Sharon) Bettendorf, Terry, Davenport; Ruth (Ken) Soedt, Davenport, and David (Maria), Bettendorf; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and Alice's daughter, Judy (William) Ellis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two-year old brother Gilbert Wayne; wives: Evelyn and Alice; Alice's daughter, Patty Knaack and grandson, Jim Masterson.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
