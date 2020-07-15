1/1
Harry R. Grings
1921 - 2020
Harry R. Grings

January 12, 1921-July 14, 2020

GRANDVIEW-Harry R. Grings, 99, of Grandview, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his daughter's home in Blue Grass. Private services will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Harry. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservices.com

Harry Ray Grings was born on January 12, 1921, in Durant, Iowa the son of Beryl and Oral (Tuttle) Grings. He served his country in the United States Navy. On June 14, 1941, Harry was united in marriage to Dorothy Bradley in Kahoka, Missouri. He farmed and raised cattle most of his life. Harry enjoyed fishing, camping and cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Harry will be dearly missed by his daughter, Bonnie (Chet) Wildemuth of Blue Grass; three grandchildren, Brad (Denise) Wildemuth, Jerry Wildemuth and Chet (Heidi) Wildemuth; one great grandchild, Rachel and beloved dog, Georgie.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, sister, Maxine Taylor; brothers, Tom and Guy.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
