Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 26
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Lee Bishop


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Lee Bishop Obituary

Harvey Lee Bishop

August 28 1923 – July 8 2019

BETTENDORF-arvey was born to parents Arthur and Maude (Draper) Bishop and was youngest of 4 sons.

Harvey graduated from Cornell College, Mount Vernon IA and Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston IL.

He served as a P-51 Pilot in WWll in the Pacific. After the war he married Mona Lee (Syfert) and had three sons. He brought the family to Davenport in 1962 and served as Youth Minister of St. John's Methodist Church. Harvey was a proud member of American Legion Post 26 and served as Commander for 2 terms.

While he had many jobs he took great pride in working for Job Service of Iowa where he organized one of the first in Iowa, (first in the nation) Veteran's Job Fairs.

His last job was managing 25 apartment houses in the inner city of Milwaukee serving many low income families before retiring to Zelienople PA.

Harvey is survived by his son's: Mark (Lori) Bishop, Drake (Debra) Bishop, Scott Bishop of San Diego CA and many grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers and wife Mona.

Harvey passed away peacefully at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House Bettendorf after a brief illness.

A celebration of live service will be held at American Legion Post 26 in Davenport on Saturday July 13th at 2 – 4 pm.

Those who knew Harvey are encouraged to share stories and condolences at [email protected]

Published in Quad-City Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.