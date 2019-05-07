Harvey Rice January 24, 1933-April 30, 2019 Harvey Allen Rice was born in Clarksville, Iowa on January 24, 1933 to Luther Otis Rice and Leona Dorothy Sieling Rice who preceded him in death. He grew up in Charles City, Iowa. Harvey passed away peacefully in his home on April 30, 2019 at the age of 86. Harvey was married to Dorothy Catherine Drake in 1965. They had two sons who survive him, Theodore Allen (Beth) and James Aaron. After Dorothy's passing in 1996, Harvey reunited with his high school classmate whom he married in 1998, Wilma (Waller) Richards, who survives. With that marriage he gained two step-children, Charles Richards and Rebecca Frederickson (Mark). He had two beautiful granddaughters whom he adored, Sara Frederickson and Bella Rice. Harvey is also preceded in death by his brother Don in 1996 and his sister Gloria in 2013. He spent his career in foreign military sales at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring as a Division Chief after 28 years there. Services will be held at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a visitation one hour before services. Donations can be made to Living History Farms or Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, both in Des Moines, Iowa in honor of Harvey. Online condolences may be left at ilescares.com.