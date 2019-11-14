|
Hazel Mae Holloway
August 17, 1927-November 12, 2019
BETTENDORF-Hazel Mae Holloway, 92, of Bettendorf, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, November 12.
Visitation will be from 2pm – 4pm on Sunday, November 17 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave, Milan. Funeral services will be 11am Monday, November 18 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge.
Hazel was born on August 17, 1927, one of eleven children born to Guy & Bertha (Hollowell) Albertson. She grew up on the family farm in the Milan – Taylor Ridge area. She is now re-united with her beloved husband, Averill "Tex" Harley Holloway, who passed in 2014. They were married in July of 1945 in San Antonio, Tex. Together they raised three children in Rock Island, and later Orion - living there till 2016. Following Averill's passing, she moved to Bettendorf to live with her son and his wife (Kathy).
Survived by children; Linda (Junior) Taets, Allen (Kathy) Holloway & Karen (Bruce) Sturm; grandchildren Jay, Brandy & Chris; Jennifer & Misty; Amber, Jason & Brittney; great-grandchildren, Hillary, Abigail, Devon, Danielle, Delaney, Nicole & Allison; Payton, Emma & Quinton; Lyndsey & Taylor; siblings, Leland, Harold and Harlan Albertson, Norma Wangelin & Margie Souza. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Glen and Lloyd Albertson, Helen Brown, Doris Mader and Gertie Carey.
For the largest part of Hazel's life she was a wife, mother, grandmother who loved, raised, supported and nurtured all who came into her home. She had 8 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren who she loved and spoiled and watched and taught and fed who will greatly miss their "Grandma Sugar Pie."
Rest in Peace Mom; you will be missed, but we will see you again one fine day…Love you!
Online condolences and complete obituary at wheelanpressly.com