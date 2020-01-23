|
Helen A. Pieper
September 9, 1926-January 20, 2020
BETTENDORF-Helen A. Pieper, 93, of Bettendorf formerly of Clinton passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House – Bettendorf.
Graveside services will take place in the near future at the Springdale Cemetery. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is honored to serve Helen's family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Helen Agnes Wiepert was born September 9, 1926 in Persia, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Thomsen) Wiepert. She married Woodrow Pieper on May 3, 1985 in Dubuque, Iowa; he preceded her in death on October 18, 1994.
Helen was a graduate of Persia High School and then attended Northwestern University School of Dental Hygiene. She worked as a Dental Hygienist for 37 years for Dr. Max W. Lyon, DDS, Marc P. McKinney, DDS, and more recently for Dr. Irey, DDS and Dr. Decker, DDS; she retired in September 1988.
She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, past member of the American Dental Hygienist Association, Iowa Dental Hygienist Associations and the Quad Cities Dental Hygienist Association.
Helen loved spending time with her family especially the little ones, playing cards and reminiscing. She was definitely the Aunt every little person should have. She also loved spending time with her friends playing Bingo, cards, and going to lunch and the Casino. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews that she loved so much. Special thanks to her Palmer Hills family and her Good Sam Girls. She loved you all.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 23, 2020