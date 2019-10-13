|
Helen "Honey" Ahrens
August 21, 1927-September 29, 2019
DES MOINES, IA-Helen "Honey" Ahrens, 92, died on September 29, 2019 at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on August 21, 1927 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to Jerry and Helen Campbell.
Helen attended the University of Iowa. She became a service coordinator for Prudential Insurance Company and retired from their Davenport district office in 1987 after 40 years.
Helen was married to Paul Lee. After his death, she married Kenny Ahrens. After retirement, she and Kenny moved to a cabin on Lake Odessa in Wapello, Iowa where they spent many happy years hunting and fishing together with their many close friends.
In 2015, Helen and Kenny moved into Woodland Creek Assisted Living in Clive, Iowa. Kenny died there in 2016. Helen lived there and made many good friends, until her death.
She is survived by her sisters, Joy Guze and Ann Boll; nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren; and Kenny's children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands; parents; and sister, Jane Keenan.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 13, 2019