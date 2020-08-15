Helen Alice Soenksen

April 5, 1921-August 14, 2020

DEWITT-Helen Alice Soenksen, 99, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at Wheatland Manor.

Helen was born April 5, 1921, in Sabula to the late Frank and Aldie (Hill) Wall. She graduated from Sabula High School in 1938. Helen attended Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. She taught at a small country school south of Sabula, substitute taught at Spragueville School and worked later at Clinton Garment Factory. She met Bob Soenksen at a dance and they were married February 1, 1942, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Helen and Bob continued to dance during their entire lives, including square dancing. They resided in DeWitt, moved to Low Moor and returned to DeWitt in 1960. Bob preceded Helen in death March 24, 1994.

A member of the United Methodist Church, DeWitt Helen taught Sunday School and was a member of United Methodist Women. Helen especially enjoyed being involved with "Secret Sisters" gift exchanges both as a giver and a receiver. Helen was a member of Eastern Star. She was an avid card player, especially of 500 and Euchre. Helen sold Avon for over 45 years. She dearly loved her Avon customers. They were one of the greatest joys of her life.

Surviving are children, Carol (James) Bice, DeWitt, Patty (Don Batchelder) Bennett, Ridgway, Colorado, and Alan "Butch" (Shari) Soenksen, DeWitt; grandchildren, Shawn (Linda) Olson, Kyle (Theresa) Olson, Dana (Coleen) Olson, Colin (Stephanie) Bennett, Kelsey (Ballard) Boyd and Chad (Kristi Halpin) Soenksen; seven great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren.

Also preceding Helen in death were a great-grandson, Joshua Olson; a sister, Florence House; twin sisters, Bernetta Haines and Berdetta Papke and a brother, Glen Wall.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 9:00 until a service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.