Helen Bovenmyer

Helen H. Bovenmyer

September 18, 1931 - July 2, 2020

BETTENDORF - Helen H. Bovenmyer, 88, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 2, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport, IA. Arrangements were through Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Her family was present for her inurnment at Oakdale Cemetery, Davenport, IA on July 17, 2020. A public memorial service may be held on a future date.

Helen Margaret (Heinzen) Bovenmyer was born in Ivanhoe, Minnesota on September 18, 1931 to Mr and Mrs. (Thelma Bowers) Bernard Heinzen. She graduated as Valedictorian from Ivanhoe High School in 1949 and from Carleton College in 1953 with a Mathematics major and Phi Beta Kappa honors. After graduation she taught in Oelwein, IA for a year before marrying Dan A. Bovenmyer in 1954 in Marshall, MN. She taught physics and mathematics at City High, Iowa City, while Dan completed his medical degree. From there they moved to Flint, Michigan where she taught mathematics for a year. They lived in Leesville, LA and Ft. Riley, KS, while Dan served his Army commitment. Residency for Dan took them to Iowa City for three years before they came to Davenport in 1962. In 1963 they moved to Bettendorf where they continued to reside until her passing.

While living in Bettendorf, Helen worked for various charities including Junior Board of the Visiting Nurses, TTT Society, PEO chapter KU, and St. Peter's Church. Her tenure on the Board of Clarissa C. Cook Home for the Aged was most rewarding. As that home was closing, substantial funds were donated to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Helen, along with the Board, was instrumental in naming the current Hospice House in honor of Clarissa as a trailblazing female philanthropist in Davenport.

In their free time she traveled with Dan, making it to all seven continents. Throughout her life and travels she made friends around the world, delighted in human creations across the ages, and cherished her many encounters with wildlife. Leopards and pandas and bears, and more!

Helen was ever the optimistic, curious and generous spirit. Though never at a loss for words, Helen often struggled to express her overwhelming gratitude for her friends' kindness and her good fortune. Her fierce love for her family informed everything she did, greatly enriching her and them. She motivated us all, to her final hour, sharing her passion that life was beautiful and that anything was possible-even her Cubs winning-if we just stayed positive. We hope she realized what a huge fan club she had and how many people considered her their second mom.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Dan Bovenmyer, M.D.; children: John Bovenmyer, M.D. of Bettendorf, and Anne (Kenneth) Sprague, Ph.D. of Irvine, CA; brother, Bernard "Skip" (Nancy) Heinzen of Philadelphia; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a nephew, Robert Heinzen.

Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Dr., Bettendorf, IA, 52722.