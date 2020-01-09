Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Kahl Home
Davenport, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:15 AM
Kahl Home
Davenport, IA
View Map
Helen Christopher


1919 - 2020
Helen Christopher Obituary

Helen Christopher

December 10, 1919-January 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Christopher, 100, of Davenport, will be 11:15a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 4p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. There will be additional visitation at the Kahl Home from 10:30a.m. until the time of the mass. Helen passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Kahl Home.

Helen Kehoe was born December 10, 1919 in Davenport, a daughter of Joseph and Edice (Farrah) Kehoe. She was united in marriage to Peter Christopher on June 27, 1949. He died on February 27, 1999 after almost 50 years of marriage.

Helen worked as an accountant for Sale Barns until she was in her 70s. She had also worked as a manager at Sears until 1950.

She enjoyed traveling with Peter; having been to all 50 states and parts of Europe. She volunteered as part of the Genesis Auxiliary until she was 94. Her secret to a long life was having ice cream and a beer daily. She was a talented seamstress and gardener, and enjoyed going out to dinner and spending time with her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kahl Home, Humility of Mary Shelter, or to the family.

Survivors include her children: Patricia Goodwin, Moreno Valley, California, Jackie Christopher, Rock Island, Debbie (Stan Foster) Christopher, Dunstable, Massachusetts 17 grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Siefers, Davenport.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by sons: William and Joseph Christopher, a stepson, Richard Christopher, sons- in-law, Gene Bleuer and Bud Goodwin, her parents, sisters: Charlotte Smith, Kaye Ovesen, Rosemary Siefers, Elinor Hild, Becky Siefers, and Elaine Dick. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
