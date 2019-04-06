Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Drummond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen F. Drummond


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen F. Drummond Obituary

Helen F. Drummond

April 16, 1937-April 5, 2019

DONAHUE-Services for Helen F. Drummond, 81, Donahue, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the church, with additional visitation one hour prior to mass time Tuesday. Helen passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, surrounded by her family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Faye Hoffmann was born April 16, 1937 in Donahue, Iowa the daughter of John H. and Ethel (Wuestenberg) Hoffmann. She was united in marriage to James G. Drummond on August 24, 1957 at St. Ann's Catholic Church.

Helen was a housewife who loved providing for her family. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, volunteering at Genesis East gift shop and attending her grandchildren's activities. Her memberships include St. Ann's Guild and Donahue American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Joseph (Brenda) Drummond, Long Grove, Dean (Melissa) Drummond, Donahue, Edward (Brenda Brown) Drummond, Davenport, Jacalyn (Todd) Bender, Long Grove, and Jennifer (Terry) Henningsen, DeWitt; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and special friend Ray Loussaert; brother Allyn Hoffmann, brother-in-law Hub Hughes; sister-in-law Sharlene Hoffmann, and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, sister Dorothy Hughes. May they rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Ann's Church or Donahue Fire Department.

Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now