Helen Hebbeln
1926 - 2020
Helen Hebbeln

June 24, 1926–October 3, 2020

Davenport - Helen Hebbeln, 94, of Davenport, Iowa, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. A private graveside service will be held at this time at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Nursing Fund at Ridgecrest Village. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Mrs. Hebbeln was born in 1926 in Davenport to A. R. and Vera Bruns. She married Jack E. Hebbeln in 1948 in Davenport. He preceded her in death December 16, 2013. She was a graduate in Fashion Design and enjoyed designing clothing and sewing her designs. She also enjoyed home design, gardening, landscaping, cooking and fishing. She was a member of P.E.O., several book clubs and Jewel Club.

She and Jack lived on the family Century Farm near Dixon, Iowa for 25 years. They developed extensive acres of woodlands, gardens and lakes and it was known to the grandchildren as the "Best Place on Earth". Helen taught her family that "Form Follows Function," that in life you combine creativity with practicality. She was a quiet person, but when she spoke, everyone listened.

Survivors include her daughters, Sue (Steve) Hughes of Madison, WI and Jennifer (Henry) Boeke of Colorado Springs, CO; sons Jim (Debbie) Hebbeln of Fort Collins, CO and Chris (Juanita) Hebbeln of Boise, ID; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister: Denny Dudley of Iowa City, a special niece, Jan Harper of Bettendorf. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and Paul Bruns; a special friend, Cathy Gripp, and her furry friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Ridgecrest Village for their compassionate and personal care of Helen, especially in her final days.



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
