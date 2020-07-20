Helen Irene Shrader

May 15, 1928- July 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Helen Irene Shrader, 92, a resident of Davenport, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Crest Health Center, Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, surrounded by her family. Due to the current health concerns, private funeral services will be held. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Assumption High School or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Irene was born May 15, 1928 in Chariton, Iowa, the daughter of William and Mary (Mahoney) Ciskey. She married James Edward Shrader June 7, 1948. He preceded her in death July 2, 2006. They celebrated 58 years of marriage prior to his passing.

Irene was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She walked every day and enjoyed reading, wintering in Arizona and spending time with her family.

Those left to honor Irene's memory include her children: Daniel (Susan) Shrader, James (Cosette) Shrader, all of Davenport; and John (Kim) Shrader, Lee's Summit, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Sandy Shrader, Gilbert, Arizona; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; son, Thomas; and siblings, Marguerite Watkins and Raymond Ciskey

Irene's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Ridgecrest Village and hospice nurse, Julie Vanmelkebeke for their care, love, and support.

