Helen J. (Serra) Burgess February 21, 1939- February 26, 2019 SILVIS-Helen J. (Serra) Burgess, 80, of Silvis, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Funeral services are 10 AM Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is from 9 AM until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she was a member. Helen was born, February 21, 1939 to Raymond E. and Mary (Tristano) Serra in DesMoines, IA. She attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and graduated from Lincoln High School, DesMoines, in 1957. She was employed at the DesMoines Credit Bureau for 3 years. Helen moved to Silvis to work with her dad and brothers at Franks Pizza until she retired. She married the love of her life Jesse Ray Burgess Jr., on September 26, 1964 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Des Moines. She had enjoyed going to the Quad City Downs. Helen had a zest for life in which she loved vacationing with Jesse, traveling the whole United States. Every winter they looked forward to driving to Fort Lauderdale, FL, stopping at as many casinos as they could along the way. Family was very important to her and she cherished every moment with them as she could. Her favorite saying was, " I love all my nieces and nephews!" Survivors include her sister-in-law, Carol Serra, Silvis and many nieces and nephews in Silvis and DesMoines. She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Ray Burgess Jr., son Jesse Raymond Burgess III, sisters; Lucretia Romeo, Angela Sirianni, Minnie Morano, brothers; Frank Serra, Pete Serra, and Charlie Serra. Helen was the the youngest child and the last to pass. May they all be together and Rest in Peace. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com