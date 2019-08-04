Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen J. Collins


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen J. Collins Obituary

Helen J. Collins

May 8, 1933-July 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Private family services for Helen J. Collins, 86, a resident of Davenport, were held Friday, August 2, 2019 at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Keeping with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Helen passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Village Place Retirement Community, Marion, Iowa. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Helen Jeanette Gulick was born on May 8, 1933 in Vinton, Iowa, a daughter of Leo and Eunice (Clark) Gulick. She was united in marriage to Richard W. "Dick" Collins on July 2, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vinton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2009 after 50 years marriage.

Helen cherished her family, and proudly told everyone about raising her 5 daughters. She was delighted when a new addition was added to her family, because she loved babies. Even her fur babies. Helen always had a family pet by her side. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, crocheting, gardening, a hot cup of coffee and of course, a new pair of shoes.

Memorials may be made to .

Survivors include her daughters and their spouses:, Linda Lovell, Killeen, TX, Carol Berger, Vinton, IA, Kathleen Shadrick, Marion, IA, and Teresa (Eric) Court, Davenport; a son-in-law, John McElroy, Topeka, Kansas, her loving grandchildren: Heather (Mark, deceased), Meagan (Marty), Jennifer (Calvin), Jason (Cindy), Colin (Breanna), Kyle, David, Rachelle and Barry; many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and a sister, Marilyn.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria McElroy, grandsons, Ronnie Tharp, Anthony Lovell and Elliott Court, and a great-grandson, Noah Garey. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now