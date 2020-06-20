Helen J. Muhs

October 11, 1926-June 17, 2020

ELRIDGE-Helen J. Muhs, 93, of Eldridge, IA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Walcott Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice, Walcott Historical Society, Crones and Colitis Foundation, or Mighty Oaks Warrior Foundation. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Helen was born October 11, 1926 in Muscatine County, Iowa to Riley and Velma (Pahl) Dietz. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Raymond Muhs Jr. on December 25, 1946 in Walcott. He passed away November 11, 1971.

Helen and her husband started their lives together farming in Eldridge. Helen was a member of the Pythian Sisters and two Questers groups. She was also extremely active with the Scott County Iowa Pioneer Settlers Descendants and enjoyed many years with her craft and cards clubs.

Those missing her dearly include her daughters, Carol Muhs of Grizzly Flats, CA and Barb VandeVoort of Blue Grass, IA; sons, Paul Muhs of Coulee City, WA and David Muhs of Eldridge, IA; seven grandchildren, Jesse Lindsay, Tara Stark, Andrew, Ben, Jordan, Dietrich, and Elena Muhs; nine great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Kevin Brian Muhs, sister Edith Harksen and brothers, Darold, Emmett, and Riley JR.