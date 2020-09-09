1/1
Helen Joan Pearsall
1933 - 2020
PORT BYRON-Helen Joan Pearsall, 86, of Port Byron, IL, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the River Valley District Library.

Helen was born November 7, 1933 in rural Scott County, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Eva (Stichter) Carsten. She married Luther Pearsall on October 9, 1960 in McCausland, IA. Helen graduated from DeWitt High School in 1951 and the Jane Lamb Memorial Hospital Training School in 1954. She furthered her nurses studies in obstetrics at the Chicago Lying-in Hospital. She worked as a Registered Nurse at the former Jane Lamb Hospital (now Mercy Medical Center) in Clinton, IA. After retirement in 1984, she worked as an assistant librarian at the Port Byron library until 1993.

Helen was an active member of the Congregational Church in Port Byron, and a Past Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow to young adults and watching her great grandchildren play. She loved reading and also enjoyed watching sports-especially Cubs and Hawkeyes

Helen is survived by her daughters, Teresa Kern (Bill), Port Byron, Nancy (Kurt) Fier, Clinton; grandchildren, Andy (Stephanie) Fier, Ruthefordton, NC, Stephanie Kern, Moline, Darrin (Kari) Pearsall, Port Byron, Katy Fier (Trey Kenney), Iowa City, Annie Fier, Clinton; great grandchildren, Charlotte, James Luther and Danica Pearsall; brother, Terry Carsten, Glendale, AZ and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Luther; brother, JC Carsten and sister, Betty Holst. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
Funeral services provided by
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL 61275
309-523-3151
