Helen L. Maxwell
November 1, 1920-March 10, 2020
BETTENDORF-A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen L. Maxwell, 99, of Bettendorf, will be 11am Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be at church Friday from 10a.m.-11a.m. Helen died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home in Bettendorf, surrounded by her family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
Helen L. Rothmeyer was born November 1, 1920 in Elkader, Iowa, a daughter of Charles and Mary "Mae" (Leonard) Rothmeyer. She married John Maxwell November 29, 1947 in Davenport. They celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his preceding her in death December 5, 2008.
Helen was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Elkader and attended Elkader Junior College. She was a rural school teacher in Clayton County. She proudly served our country during World War II in the Navy WAVES. She retired after 16 years as a clerk-typist for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. She was a dedicated blood donor, having donated at least five gallons of blood over the years, starting during World War II. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling.
Memorials may be made to Birthright, , or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children: Steven ( Mary) Maxwell, Wheeling, West Virginia; Charles (Ann) Maxwell, Davenport; Patricia Maxwell, Lake of the Hills, Illinois; Kathryn Maxwell, Albuquerque, New Mexico; David Maxwell, Bettendorf; and Gary Maxwell, Durham, NC; eight grandchildren; brother: Joseph Rothmeyer, Monona, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Mary Freund, and brothers, Charles Rothmeyer and John Rothmeyer.
"Don't wish for what isn't, just deal with what is!"
Online remembrances at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .