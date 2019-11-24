|
Helen L. Round
July 4, 1933-November 21, 2019
BETTENDORF-Helen L. Round, 86, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral service will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hope Baptist Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Helen's name.
Helen was born July 4, 1933 in Iowa City, IA, the loving daughter of John and Elsie (Hayward) Weigel. She married Maurice E. Round on June 27, 1953 in Maquoketa, IA, and they went on to enjoy 52 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2005.
Helen was a devout Christian and she shared her love of Jesus Christ with everyone she met. She was shy until you got to know her sweet nature. She enjoyed painting, gardening, nature and watching the Mississippi River year round from her deck.
Those left to honor her memory include her children: David (Amy) Round, Debbie Koiner (Alan Stromberger), Daniel(Cathi) Round, and Christian (Donna) Round; grandchildren: Stacy (Daniel) Ulreich, Ilysa (Michael) Feldman, Aaron Koiner, Ryan Koiner, Jonathan Koiner, Jordan Koiner, Justin Koiner, Andrew (Elizabeth) Round, Melanie (Patrick) Martinez, Daniel (Shannon) Round, Jessica Round and Allison Round; great grandchildren: Cormac Round, Kaitlyn Ulreich, Dianna Round, Lola Martinez and Jonas Round; and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 24, 2019