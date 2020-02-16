Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Helen L. Testroet


1921 - 2020
Helen L. Testroet Obituary

Helen L. Testroet

March 4, 1921-February 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Helen L. Testroet, 98, of Davenport, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Silvercrest Garner in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport or to .

Helen was born March 4, 1921 in Maquoketa Township, Jackson County, Iowa, the daughter of Lewis Carl Fredrick and Marjorie Ethel (Weeman) Holtz. She married Fredrick Jacob Madsen July 4, 1941. He preceded her in death October 19, 1968. She married Hubert T. Testroet on October 17, 1978. He preceded her in death February 16, 2016.

Helen worked at the Buffalo Bank, retiring in 1979. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport, where she had served as church treasurer, recording secretary, and was active in the women's organizations, and Dorcas Circle. She volunteered at Truman School for Handicapped Children by swimming with the kids. She also volunteered at CASI well into her 80's, and was there to "help the older people."

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Paul Brandt; grandson, Peter and Ann Brandt, and their children, Ashley and Emily; granddaughter, Dana and Rob Stanton, and their children, Nathan and Paige; step-son, Dennis and Denise Testroet; grandson, Matthew Testroet, and his daughter, Alexia; and step-son, David and Cher Testroet; sister, Deloris Rowson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her first and second husbands, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde and Donald Holtz; and sister, Irene Huncke.

A special thank you to the staff at Silvercrest Garner for their expressions of love and comfort care during Helen's end of life journey.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
