Helen Lang Byrum
1923 - 2020
Helen Lang Byrum

April 2, 1923-September 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Helen Lang Byrum, age 97, of Davenport passed away September 3, 2020 at RidgeCrest Retirement Village. Celebration of life services for immediate family only will be at Weerts Funeral Home. Private burial will be at the National Cemetery Rock Island, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Village (Koenig Charitable Fund), 4130 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, Iowa 52806.

Helen was born April 2, 1923 in Dowagiac, Michigan to Frederick and Lula (Hill) Lang. She married Robert J. Byrum on June 22, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2003. Helen graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois in March 1945. She was accepted into the first class ever of Orthopedic Nursing.

Helen enjoyed being very active. She was in Scott County Medical Auxiliary, Questers antique group, Tri-T, Brownies and Girl Scouts of America, Meals on Wheels, Clarissa Cook Home and P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter GW. She held offices in each of these organizations. She was a life-long member of First Christian Church, Davenport, Iowa. During her many years at Ridgecrest Village she loved attending church services at Koenig Chapel, Ridgecrest. Helen also was comforted by Pastor Doug Shook of Koenig Chapel, by his many visits which gave her much peace and comfort.

Helen loved boating, sewing, quilting, and cooking. She enjoyed hosting elegant dinner parties. She always welcomed company.

Those left to honor her memory are her children: Janet (Jeff) Melchert; Robert Lang (Bonnie) Byrum; Jean (Mark) Schloemer; John Byrum; Tom Byrum; Mary Beth (Dan – deceased) Daugherty; four grand-children, eleven great-grandchildren, siblings, Gerald Lang, Gordon Lang, and Ruth Lang (Roger – deceased) Modl; special niece Sharon (Modl) Martin, Paris, Texas; and other nieces and nephews.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
