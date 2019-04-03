Helen M. DeRocker

October 30, 1923-April 2, 2019

BETTENDORF-Helen M. DeRocker, 95, formerly of Moline, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Visitation will be 4:30-6:30, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Rafferty Funeral Home 2111-1st St A, Moline. Committal services will be April 4th at 10:30am at National Cemetery, Rock Island, those wishing to attend should arrive at the funeral home at 10am. A memorial fund has been established.

Helen was born October 30, 1923 in Iowa City, the daughter of Edwin and Ruby (Pogue) Walters. She was raised in Edgewood, IA.

Helen married Edward DeRocker on February 23, 1946 in Moline. He preceded in death on October 5, 2004.

Helen was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 246, Moline. She loved bowling, bingo, traveling and her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Jane (Gary) Sherer, Brooks, Kentucky; grandchildren, Matt (Corina) Caven, Christy (Cory) Schroeder, Brad DeRocker and Gina (Jeff) Alcorn; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren and nieces, a nephew, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, James in October 1990.

The family would like to thank the staff at Clarissa Cook for their loving care for Helen.

Condolences can be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com