Helen Marie Zaruba

July 15, 1932-June 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Helen Marie Zaruba, 87, of Davenport joined her husband hours after his passing, on Saturday, June 27th 2020.

Helen was born in Independence IA., on July 15th 1932 to Albert and Ester (Roster) Marter. She met the love of her life Glenn Dale Zaruba while working at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa and they later wed on March 29th, 1952 in Wyoming IA. Together they spent 68 years in marital bliss. Helen also worked at her father's Mobil gas station in Oxford Junction, IA.

Helen's world revolved around her family, any time spent with them was deeply cherished. She especially loved spending time with all her grandchildren. When she wasn't spending time with family Helen enjoyed crocheting, baking family wedding cakes, Blue Grassing with her husband and camping.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rodney (the late Janie) Zaruba of Fairhope, AL, Duretta (the late David) Zaruba of Davenport, IA. and Gary (Pam) Zaruba of Davenport; sister-in-law, LaDonna (the late Lyle) Marter of Vinton, IA., six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, ten step-great-grandchildren, and eight great-great- grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, loving husband; son, David; daughter, Glenda; brothers, Otto Marter, Lyle Marter; and sister Mary Raines.