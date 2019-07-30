|
Helen N. Heber
March 17, 1930-July 28, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Helen N. Heber, 89, of Rock Island, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island. Services will be 11 am Thursday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 pm at the Knox Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials in care of Broadway Presbyterian Church or the .
Helen was born in Rock Island on March 17, 1930, a daughter of Ralph and Marie Gitt Norris. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1947 and attended classes at Augustana College. Helen married Gene Heber March 17, 1955. He died Dec. 25, 2007.
Helen was a legal secretary for many years, having worked as a judicial secretary to a local state appellate justice. She later worked as an executive secretary for the local DCFS, retiring in December of 1991.
Helen was a 60-year member of Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, a member and past president of The Rock Island Women's Club, a member of the Augustana Endowment Society and long-time supporter of JBRI.
Helen loved to entertain having dinner parties and hosting luncheons at her home. She also enjoyed square dancing, cooking and an occasional bike ride. Helen loved celebrating her St. Patrick's Day Birthday and Wedding Anniversary.
Survivors include her children, Jack Heber and Julie Heber; grandchildren, Bradley (Nicole) Heber, Brent (Jenna) Heber, Charly Heber-Spates and twins Cya and Cooper Heber; great-grandchildren, Natalie Emerson, Noah DePron-Heber and Aiden and Brody Heber; a niece, Daughn Spahn, and her son, Gunner Spahn; a special cousin, Kathleen Collins; and dear friend, Toni Hird.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Jeff Heber and siblings, Ralph Norris Jr. and Mary Lou Shook.
