Helen Smith March 30, 1918-March 3, 2019 BETTENDORF - Helen M. Smith, 100 (almost 101), of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly a longtime resident of Davenport, died peacefully March 3, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday morning at church. Memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Helen Mary Damos was born March 30, 1918, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Chris and Mary (Booras) Damos. She graduated from Brown College in Davenport, and was employed by the Rock Island Arsenal for 37 years. Helen was united in marriage to Gordon E. Smith on September 9, 1951 in Moline, Illinois. She spent 42 years enjoying retirement, traveling the world with the love of her life Gordon and her two sisters Stephanie and Grace. Helen also enjoyed wintering in Florida to enjoy her daughter, son in law and her wonderful grandchildren. Helen was very proud of her Greek heritage; her parents were immigrants from Greece shortly before her birth. Her heritage led to a passion for Greek cooking, and giving Greek sweets for holidays to friends and family. In addition, she was an active member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Island and in the National Philoptochos Society. Most important to Helen was her family, she was especially proud of her three grandchildren, Christina, Nicholas and Stefanie. She was affectionately known as "Yiayia." Survivors include her beloved husband of 68 years Gordon, Bettendorf; daughter Pam (Gary) Brandt, Davenport, and her adored grandchildren Christina (Mike) Kelly, Des Moines, Iowa, Nicholas (Caitlin) Brandt, and Stefanie (Chris) Beason, all of Bettendorf, and her 8 great grandchildren Keir, Krue and Kealan Kelly, Theo and Eden Brandt, and Ella, Caroline and Charlie Beason, along with the expected arrival of Otis Brandt in April. As well as many extended family members that were a large part of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Christopher D. Smith, her sisters Stephanie Yokas, Grace Damos, and brother Paul Damos. The Smith family would like to thank Dr. Bryant Mutchler, the nurses and staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice Home, and her caregiver and friend Rhonda Johnson, for all of the compassionate and loving care they shared with Helen. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Helen's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .