Helen Tomlin July 21, 1931-May 5, 2019 ILLINOIS CITY-Helen A. Tomlin, of Inverness, FL., (formerly of Illinois City) passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Funeral services for Helen will be at 10:30AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Illinois City Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Illinois City Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. Helen Arolaine Hidlebaugh was born on July 21, 1931 in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of Howard D. and Mary C. (Holliday) Hidlebaugh. She married Duane O. Tomlin on October 5, 1947. They were married 70 years. Helen worked at Schave's Grocery and Feed Store/Post Office for 20 years. She was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary for the Illinois City Fire Department. She was a member of the Illinois City Methodist Church and volunteered for all community functions at Illinois City Hall. As a teenager, Helen enjoyed roller skating which is where she met her husband, Duane. She enjoyed crafts and had a craft club in which she taught quilting, cross stitch, and crocheting, among many other projects. Helen loved traveling in the motorhome, antiques, yard sales, playing cards, flower gardening and spending time with friends and family. Helen will be dearly missed by her children, Linda Runyon (Bud) of Tampa, FL, Craig Tomlin (Eileen) of Muscatine, IA; grandchildren, Damon Andresen (Kristina) of Tampa, FL, Tanya Centore (Drew) of Lutz, FL, Corey Tomlin (Amy Axeen) of Muscatine, IA, Matthew Tomlin (Elisabeth) of Edgington, IL, Brandon Tomlin of Edgington, IL; great grandchildren, Evan Andresen, Sydney Andresen, Nathan Centore, Alexis Centore, Tanner Centore, Ashley Tomlin (Jake Mikel), Tiffany Tomlin, Kyle Tomlin, Lucas Bagwell, Lance Bagwell, Rayce Tomlin, Addyson Tomlin, Nataleigh Tomlin; great-great grandchild Sebastian Whittington; and her beloved dog, Trixie. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane (2017); two sisters, Betty Howard and Anna May Hidlebaugh; and brother, Howard "Buck" Hidlebaugh. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent in her name to Illinois City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 34, Illinois City, IL 61259 or Illinois City Methodist Church, 12507 238th St. W., Illinois City, IL 61259. Sympathy notes for the Tomlin family may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.