Henry Milton Johnson

October 27, 1945-July 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Henry Milton Johnson, 73, a resident of Davenport, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 with a prayer service beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.

Henry was born October 27, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of John Alexander Johnson and Marion Louise (Rusan) Johnson. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Clifford Norwood.

Henry worked as a fork lift operator at Titan Wheel. He also served as a minister at Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport. Henry enjoyed watching western movies, and being outside. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Shawn Shipley of Davenport, Charmaine Harris of Des Moines, Orlando Johnson and Damon Johnson, both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Stacy Johnson of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, Dr. John, Archie, and Kenny Johnson; and sister, Mildred Humburd.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children; and brothers, Byron, Nathaniel and Stanley.

