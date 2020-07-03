1/
Herbert Arthur "Art" Ash
Herbert Arthur "Art" Ash, 90, formerly of Colona, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
July 2, 2020
Art was a longtime friend of mine. We had breakfast together for about 30 years. He was a mentor to me. He liked to discuss politics, family & family . He was always helping others . I will miss him dearly ! Gene Asleson
Gene Asleson
Friend
