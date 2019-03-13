Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Hilda J. Potter


Hilda J. Potter Obituary

Hilda J. Potter

September 28, 1924-March 11, 2019

CLINTON, IA-Hilda J. Potter, 94, resident of Sarah Harding Home in Clinton, IA passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mercy Living Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in Confidence Cemetery in Confidence, IA. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Hilda was born on September 28, 1924 to James and Lennie (Owen) Carpenter in Wayne County, IA. She retired from Bendix Aviation after 25 years of employment. She was united in marriage to James C. Potter on March 18, 1945 in Rock Island. He passed away March 2, 2008.

Hilda enjoyed her garden, camping, fishing, and spending time with family, friends, and neighbors.

Those left to honor her memory are her daughter, Joyce (Jim) Moore, Fulton, IL; grandchildren, Diane Williams, Galena, IL, Karen (Mike) Hand, Albany, IL and Neil (Rebecca) Steinhagen, Aiea, HI; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, Ardys Carpenter; and sons, Ronald Wagner and Dennis Potter.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 13, 2019
