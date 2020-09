Holly J. Lueders

September 16, 1949-September 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Holly J. Lueders, 71, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be 11am-Noon on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Graveside services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, IA. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Holly Joann Caskey was born September 16, 1949 in Ottumwa, a daughter of Oakley Andrew and Dorothy Maxine (Kopp) Caskey.

Prior to her retirement, Holly had been a fuel cashier at the I-80 Truckstop for over twenty years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casinos, chatting with friends and going out to eat.

Those left to honor her memory include daughters Shelly (Tony) Lueders, Davenport, Kelly (Junior) Petersen, Las Vegas; sons John (Dee) Essex, Buffalo, IA, George (Donna) Essex, Davenport; step-daughter Chrissy (Todd) Winters, Silvis; eleven grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; sisters Carol Rhoades, Ottumwa, Delana Delp, Davenport, Linda Caskey, Ottumwa, and Melodie Knight, Davenport.

Her parents, sisters Ellen Holst and Joan LaMar, and brothers Allen Caskey and Oakley Caskey, Jr preceded her in death.

