Howard Edward Clark

January 6, 1940-October 5,2020

DAVENPORT-Howard Edward Clark, AKA Howie Baby born on January 6, 1940 in East Moline, Illinois to Roland Silas Clark and Ruth Georgia Brinker entered into eternal rest on October 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

In death he rejoins his mother, Ruth; father, Roland; wife Betty Faye Clark; sons, Howard Edward Clark Jr. and Howard "Rico" Clark; his favorite cousin, Robert McCorkle; as well as some of his best friends.

Howard leaves behind his daughter Tonya Clark; grandchildren, Jasman Clark, Jessica Clark, LaRica Davis, Howard Rico Davis, and Billy Tre Rico Bassett; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and his brothers, Charles Speights and Billy Goodin.

He loved The Bears and everything else to do with Chicago, motorcyles, trains, his model cars and building things. He also loved his music with Elvis Presley being his favorite artist.

Memorial and Homegoing Celebration of his life will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 starting at 4:00 PM at LaQuinta Ballroom, 3330 E. Kimberly Rd. Davenport, IA.

