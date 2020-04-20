|
|
Howard Henry Kroemer
May 10, 1940-April 19, 2020
LOWDEN-Howard Henry Kroemer, age 79, passed away at his home in the early morning hours on Sunday April 19, 2020. Due to the COVID 19 regulations, there will be a family graveside service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Lowden with Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. There will be a public celebration of Howard's life at a later date.
Howard was born May 10, 1940 in Rural Lowden to Erhard and Alberta (Schroeder) Kroemer. He was united in marriage to Nancy Steffens on November 30, 1968 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; children Tammy (Scott) Mahmens of Marion, John of Lowden, Linda (Steve) Dare of Moline, IL, Laurie (Jason) Bascom of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren Mitchell (Jana), Macauley (Nicole), Shawn, Brody, Kelsey, Gavin, Rylee, Sarah; and great granddaughters Quinn and Blaire; sisters Georgie (Nick) Greiner of Oxford and Audrey Schreiber of Surprise, AZ; sister-in-law Christine Kroemer of Lowden and brother-in-law Joe (Karen) Steffens of Cedar Rapids.
Howard attended Trinity Lutheran School and also the Iowa School for the Deaf. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed farming, driving semi, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and his family. Howard truly loved watching his grandchildren's activities and was very proud of them all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in laws Melvin and Jennie Steffens; brothers Robert and Gene; brother-in-law Bruce Steffens and a sister in infancy.
Cards and memorials may be sent to Nancy at: 500 Grant Ave. Lowden, Iowa 52255.
Chapman Funeral Home has Howard and his family in their care. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 20, 2020